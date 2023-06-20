Independence Day is coming up on Tuesday, July 4. A number of celebrations are planned to celebrate the holiday over the next couple of weeks. Details include:
JEFFERSON JUNE 24
Jefferson’s Freedom Festival will be held June 24 from 5-10 p.m. in downtown.
The popular event features fireworks, music, games, vendors and food.
A variety of entertainment is scheduled throughout the event, including Wrestling Southern —On The Road. The show will start at 5 p.m. near South Avenue.
There will be 60 vendors including food, handmade crafts, desserts and activities such as train rides, inflatables, mechanical bull and a gaming trailer. Live music will be performed in different locations around town, plus the main stage.
The main stage will be located on the lawn beside Regions drive-thru on Gordon Street. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs, enjoy the National Anthem sung by Books Benton, music by Ross Donaldson, and The American Flyer Band, and cheer on the “Baby Shark” dance-off competition.
Fireworks will begin at dark.
The entertainment schedule includes:
- 5 p.m. — Brooks Benton, National Anthem (main stage); Wrestling Southern — On The Road (Depot St./historic courthouse); and Band Lonesome (College Street/museum parking lot)
- 5:10 p.m. — “Baby Shark” Dance-Off Competition (main stage). Sign-up at (jeffersonrec.com)
- 5:45 p.m. — Ross Donaldson (main stage)
- 6 p.m. — Phil Griffin (historic courthouse lawn)
- 7:15 p.m. — American Flyers Band (main stage)
For updates, visit city ofjeffersonga.com or visit the Mainstreet Jefferson Facebook page.
Commerce June 30
Commerce will host Summer in the City on June 30 with music and fireworks.
The movie “Jaws” will be screened on June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Cultural Center. Attendees will get a pass to the pool for the day, which can be used from 1-5 p.m.
Back In Time Band will perform at the Summer in the City event, starting at 6 p.m. at Spencer Park.
A fireworks show will be held around 9:30 p.m.
Keep up-to-date with the details on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
Nicholson July 1
The City of Nicholson will host its Independence Day event on Saturday, July 1.
There will be food and craft vendors, inflatables, a train ride, a mechanical bull, music by Whiskey Rose Band and fireworks.
The event will be held from 3-9:30 p.m. at East Jackson Park, located at 225 Lakeview Dr., Nicholson.
Pendergrass July 1
Pendergrass will host its Freedom Block Party on July 1 from 5-10 p.m.
The City of Pendergrass will host a variety of food and entertainment vendors and Reflect Mercantile will host vendors to set up booths.
Live music will be performed by Chris Hamrick.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Braselton July 4
The Town of Braselton will host its annual Independence Day celebration Tuesday, July 4, downtown with a patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show.
The festival includes a concert on the town green, kid-friendly activities, food trucks, dining and shopping.
The parade begins at Free Chapel Braselton at 6 p.m. and will continue through downtown on Hwy. 53 and Harrison Street. Fireworks begin at dark.
The schedule is as follows:
•5-9:30 p.m., Food trucks, live music and activities on the town green.
•6 p.m., Patriotic parade on Hwy. 53 from Free Chapel through downtown
•Fireworks at dark (beginning between 9-9:30 p.m.)
•Soul Purpose Band, 6:30 p.m.
•5-9 p.m., parking shuttle to Free Chapel Braselton and West Jackson Elementary School (shuttle service ends before fireworks).
