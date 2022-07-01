Independence Day is coming up on Monday, July 4, and several cities across Jackson County are planning celebrations. Jefferson hosted its celebration on June 25. Commerce, Maysville, Nicholson, Pendergrass and Braselton all plan their celebrations in the coming days. Details include:
Commerce
July 1
Commerce's annual Independence Day celebration is coming up Friday, July 1. The popular event features music and fireworks and will include a couple new activities this year.
The "Summer in the City" event kicks off on July 1 at 10 a.m. with a free movie (Jaws featuring Baby Shark) at the Commerce Cultural Center. Free popcorn and water will be available.
Afterwards, attendees can get a free non-alcoholic drink with a lunch purchase at participating Commerce restaurants using your ticket stub. Attendees will also get a "shark pass" for free access to the city pool on July 1 only.
Fly Betty Band will perform in downtown beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors will also be set up.
Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
Maysville
July 2
Maysville plans its annual July 4 celebration on July 2 at the City Park. The event will be held from 6 p.m. until dark.
Free gospel music will be presented by David Presley Ministries at the park’s amphitheater.
There will be an open concession stand and free parking.
A fireworks show will be held.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
This is a fundraising event for the Maysville Volunteer Rescue Department. Donations will be accepted during the event.
Nicholson
July 2
Nicholson’s Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, July 2. The celebration is from 12-9 p.m. and will be held in the park.
There will be vendors, food trucks, a live band and fireworks.
The event is free and open to everyone.
Pendergrass
July 2
Pendergrass plans its Freedom Block Party on July 2 beginning at 5 p.m.
There will be food, music, games and fireworks. Parking is free.
The event will be held at 65 Smith Bridges St., Pendergrass.
For more information, call 706-693-2494.
Braselton
July 4
Braselton plans its annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 in downtown.
Bring the family to Downtown Braselton to celebrate July 4 with a patriotic parade, festival and big fireworks show, city leaders said. Highlights include a concert on the Town Green featuring The Soul Purpose Band, kid-friendly activities throughout downtown, food trucks, local dining and shopping.
The event begins at 5 p.m. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.
Full event details can be found at https://www.ExploreBraselton.com.
