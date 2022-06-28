An industrial expansion near Jefferson got a green light by the Jackson County Planning Commission on June 23.
The board approved a warehouse industrial project for around 83 acres on Bill Wright Rd. just off Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
The move comes after the Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently approved moving around 45 graves from the site.
The property abuts an existing quarry operation and other industrial property just north of I-85.
The property adjoins other industrial property already zone for development. Together, the proposed site plan calls for four buildings, the largest of which would be 1.3 million sq. ft.
In other business June 23, the JCPC approved:
• naming Steve Wittry as the board's new chairman.
• a rezoning for 5 acres at 1339 W.L.Williams Rd., Commerce, to A-R to divide the property into two tracts.
• a UDC amendment to allofor wider rights-of-way in developments with sidewalks to also for utility line placements.
