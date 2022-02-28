Plans for an office park/distribution center got a green light last week when the Jackson County Planning Commission approved map amendments for industrial use.
EastGroup Properties plans to build two buildings on 44 acres at 354 Tom White Rd. Braselton. EastGroup said its buildings typically have multi-tenants and not just one large user.
EastGroup has 23 development projects around the nation with 1.5 million square feet of space in the Atlanta area.
The map amendment proposal will now go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for final action. If approved, the property would next have to be rezoned for industrial use.
NEW LEADERSHIP
Also at its Feb. 24 meeting, the JCPC named Carson Saville as its new chairman following the resignation of Steve Wittry, who is running for a seat on the BOC this year. Wittry served as chairman for two months following the resignation of long-time chairman Marty Clark, who is also running for a seat on the BOC.
Saville is vice-president of Saville Public Entity, a family-owned insurance firm that specializes in insurance for public groups, such as cities and counties. He is a graduate of Auburn University.
Harold Mull was named vice-chairman of the planning board and Les Knoblock was named as liaison to the Jackson County Board of Adjustment.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the JCPC:
• approved a map amendment for 2 acres at 4608 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, to urban for commercial use. The location has long been an automotive repair shop and the request if to get the property's zoning into compliance with its actual use.
• denied a map amendment request for 16 acres at 9615 Hwy. 53, Braselton, to commercial use as a self-storage facility.
• approved a rezoning of 1.4 acres from A-2 to CRC at 8137 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
• approved a rezoning of 4 acres from A-1 to A-2 on Brock Rd., Athens.
• approved a text amendment change to the county development code dealing with the number of splits allowed in A-2 zoning and easement issues.
