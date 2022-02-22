More industrial development is likely coming to Wayne Poultry Rd. following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 21.
The BOC approved a series of map amendments for 141 acres on Wayne Poultry Rd. near its intersection with Holly Springs Rd. The move changes the county's future land use map from commercial to industrial for the property. That opens the way for the property to be rezoned to industrial.
Hardie Real Estate Group of Atlanta is planning to build on the property. Hardie has developed a number of warehouses and e-commerce sites around Metro Atlanta, including the Braselton Distribution Center.
INDUSTRIAL TABLED
In other industrial zoning action, the BOC tabled action on a proposal for a map amendment of 197 acres at 577 Old State Rd., Pendergrass, to industrial.
The move came after vocal opposition from nearby residents and following a recommendation of denial by the county planning staff and planning commission due to environmental and traffic impacts.
Whoville Partners, LLC of Jefferson is proposing to build two warehouse on the property.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning action, the BOC:
• approved a map amendment at 5259 Brockton Loop Rd. for 2.2 acres to divide the property.
• approved a map amendment for 8.2 acres at the corner of Ed Bennett Rd. and Hwy. 441 South in Nicholson from residential to commercial.
• approved a rezoning of 17 acres at 2909 Ila Rd., Commerce, to industrial to get the property into compliance with existing use.
• approved amending county codes regarding land disturbance and stream buffers.
• tabled a rezoning request of 6 acres at 10447 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, from A-2 to A-2 to divide the property.
• approved a rezoning of 7 acres at 467 McNeal Rd., Hoschton, from A-2 to A-R.
• approved a rezoning of 35.5 acres at 2160 Athens Hwy. Jefferson from A-3 to A-2.
