The Commerce Planning Commission unanimously recommended the annexation and rezoning of land on the James Bouchard farm for industrial use despite one family’s opposition.
The commission recommended the item to the city council at its Nov. 25 meeting. The council will vote on the nearly 97-acre tract at its Dec. 16 meeting. The rezoning would be from AF in the county to M-1 in the city.
The request had been tabled at the October meeting because two of the commission’s members were absent.
The rezoning provision was adopted with two conditions, but those are modified and one more has been added at the planning administrator’s request.
The conditions adopted by the commission would create an 80-foot vegetative buffer, which would require 80 percent evergreen trees that reach a mature height of 20 feet and exterior light must be shielded.
Administrator Jordan Shoemaker recommended the buffer include specific kinds of vegetation and include the approval and monitoring of the buffer by the arborist and the building official. The additional condition, which was requested by opponents, would forbid truck traffic on Lords Mill Road.
Commission member Melinda Cochran suggested the conditions for residential or agriculture zonings for adjacent property. Chairman Joe Leffew included them in his motion for the rezoning.
The Simmons family objected to the proposal. Parents and daughters spoke to the commission. More than one person said the property had been in the family since 1883.
Leffew noted the change has been developing since Interstate 85 was built through the area in the 1960s.
“This is going to be a reoccurring theme in our area for a good while,” Leffew said. The planning commission chairman made a lengthy speech about the changes in the area because of the interstate.
He said the change will come to all the counties near Atlanta with an interstate – Gwinnett, Forsyth and Dawson were among the ones he mentioned.
Andre Rollins, the vice-chairman of the commission, said the interstate is basically dictating what occurs. Leffew said land all around the Hwy. 98 exit on I-85 has been zoned, or thought of as, industrial property for years.
Leffew added the industrial zoning does not require any buffer because the land is all agriculture and noise abatement also is not required.
The county is evolving quickly from rural to urban, Leffew said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•recommended annexing and re-zoning a parcel of about 57 acres for the Twin Creeks subdivision. It was recommended for rezoning from AR in the county to R-1 in Commerce. The commission recommended conditions with its approval. They included a permitting process for soil and water that goes through the state, a speed “hump” to slow traffic down near the entrance and a sign for the subdivision of about 100 square feet. The subdivision is proposed to have houses with 2,000- to 2,400-square feet. The planning administrator recommended different conditions. She recommended that new soil and water conservation plans be submitted because the property has been undeveloped for five years; elimination of the speed hump; plantings and landscaping to increase the greenspace to a city-approved 20 percent, beyond the recommended 12 percent; and a required variation of three- to five-house plans and facades.
•agreed to two re-zonings, one on Mt. Olive Rd to R-1 residential and one on Ila Rd. from mixed commercial and residential to commercial. The Mt. Olive Rd. tract is for the entrance of a subdivision. The Ila Rd. property is to allow a farm and equipment sales rental and repair for home construction business.
•denied a request for a variance for a building in the Oconee Pointe subdivision. Planning commission members said a variance would set a precedent for all other property in the city, Current city ordinances require a building to be in the rear of the property. This building, by Jerry Lee Cox, was on the side, next to a drive. Several other property owners opposed the variance.
