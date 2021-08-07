First-time unemployment claims in Georgia rose by 1,421 last week to 13,406, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
The department has paid almost $23 billion in state and federal jobless benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began 17 months ago while processing more than 5 million unemployment claims. That’s more than during the 10 years before the virus struck Georgia.
Information on filing an unemployment claim as well as resources for reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s website at https://dol.georgia.gov. Job listings and job search assistance can be found at https://employgeorgia.com.
