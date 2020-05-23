Jackson County solid waste transfer station operations have been shut down until further notice following serious injuries sustained by a county inmate on Friday.
Inmates from the Jackson County Correctional Institute help operate the waste transfer facility. An inmate was reportedly injured when a backhoe operated by another inmate backed into him and pinned him against a pickup truck which he was helping unload.
The injured inmate was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in serious condition with some broken bones, but county leaders said they don't believe the injuries are life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.