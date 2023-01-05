Nearly 300 state employees erroneously received unemployment benefits totaling $6.7 million and averaging $23,700 per employee during the last two pandemic years, the Georgia Office of Inspector General (OIG) reported Wednesday.

In a letter to David Dove, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel, Inspector General Mike McAfee wrote that data obtained from the U.S. Department of Labor and the State Accounting Office (SAO) tentatively identified more than 280 full-time state employees who erroneously received unemployment insurance payments in 2020 and 2021.

