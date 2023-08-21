The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) recently announced, in coordination with USDA and the University of Georgia, confirmation of the presence of a Yellow-Legged Hornet in Georgia for the first time. The GDA is asking the public to report any sightings of the Yellow-Legged Hornet, a non-native hornet species, that, if allowed to establish in Georgia, could potentially threaten honey production, native pollinators and our state’s number one industry — agriculture.

Earlier this month, a beekeeper in Savannah found an unusual hornet on his property and reported it to the GDA. On August 9, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the University of Georgia’s (UGA) identification of this insect as a yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina).

