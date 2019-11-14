Marc Ivey of Valley Grande, Ala., was recently elected to the board of directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association.
He joins other executives from throughout the United States and Canada who represent shortline manufacturers, a segment of the farm equipment industry that designs and produces equipment to complement mass-produced lines.
Ivey is vice president of business development for Dirt Dog Manufacturing in Commerce, where he leads new product development, directs the sales and marketing teams and manages strategic alliances and partnerships.
Dirt Dog is a family-owned business that manufactures more than 80 products that serve the lawn and landscape markets, farmers, rural lifestylers, land managers, and more. Ivey joined Dirt Dog earlier this year after 25 years of working with the company through a business supplier relationship.
Ivey was elected by executives from association member companies during their annual business meeting. He becomes part of a 16-person governing board that decides direction for this 675-member Association headquartered in St. Louis. The Association serves as voice, advocate and resource for companies that represent each link in the farm implement supply chain: equipment manufacturers, providers of component parts and services to those manufacturers, and marketers who move manufacturers’ equipment into the marketplace.
Ivey said he is “humbled and honored” to be elected and “excited for the opportunity to contribute to growing and strengthening this influential trade group in the agriculture industry.”
He and his wife Pam are parents to son Alston and daughter Grace Anne. Ivey earned his undergraduate degree in engineering and more recently completed his masters in business administration.
