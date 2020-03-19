Brodriche Jackson has announced plans to run for the District 2 seat on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
Jackson, 36, graduated from Hart County High School and is finishing his degree in Criminal Justice at Columbia Southern University. Jackson lives in Maysville with his wife Jerrine and four sons: Sean, Ethan, Jarek, and Grayson — and baby Jackson is due in September.
Jackson started working as a police officer in Jefferson about two years ago. He has been in law enforcement for 12 years and has worked with a few different agencies, giving him a wide range of experience with all types of people and communities.
Jackson started the Law Enforcement Exploring program while working at the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office. He has been a part of the Georgia Crisis Intervention Team since 2015, and became a Field Training Officer in 2018.
Jackson also served on the Recreational Advisory Board in Hartwell for a year, allowing him to help make decisions in order to support the children in the community and make sports a fun, family-oriented event.
Jackson's main objective is to give power and voice back to the people in District 2. Jackson vows to keep taxes low, work diligently on infrastructure, such as roads and internet, and pursue responsible economic developments.
