Jackson, Barrow and Banks counties were among the fastest growing counties in Georgia between 2020-2022.
A report in Axios this week cited updated Census Bureau data in its analysis of estimated county growth rates in the state.
Jackson was the third-fastest growing in the state at 9.4% growth behind Long County (12.8%) and Dawson County (11.4%).
Banks County grew 6.9% and Barrow County 6.3%. Neighboring Madison County grew by 4% while Hall County grew by 4.4%.
Both Jackson and Barrow counties have long known they are in the growth bullseye. Between 2010 and 2020, Jackson County grew by 25% while Barrow shot up by 20%. Interestingly, Banks County lost population (-2%) during the same period, which makes the recent growth of over 4% a new trend for that community.
Growth issues, from increased traffic to the need for new schools, have come to dominate many local government agendas in both Barrow and Jackson counties. The growth has also sometimes sparked increased tensions between government agencies in the communities over service issues and over allegations of lightly-regulated growth and its impact on nearby schools.
Overall, the state grew by 1.7% over the two-year period. Much of that growth was in North and North-Central areas of the state and along the coast. Much of Southwest Georgia lost population and core Atlanta Metro counties were stagnate.
Nationally, Idaho, Montana and Florida saw the largest population increases while New York, Illinois and Louisiana has the most population loss.
