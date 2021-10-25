Three additional members were appointed to the recently-formed Impact Fee Committee by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Oct. 18.
Named to the committee were Debbie Caffin, Mary Adams and Shawn Adams. These three additions completes the 10-member committee. The other seven members were appointed Oct. 4.
The state law regarding impact fees requires the adoption of an impact fee advisory committee of no more than 10 and no less than five members prior to the adoption of an impact fee program.
Also on Oct. 18, the BOC approved a contract with Jerry Weitz & Associates for the creation of an ordinance, development of fees and to take care of other technicalities of creating an impact fee system.
Weitz is a planning consultant for several local governments, including the cities of Hoschton and Jefferson. Weitz will be collaborating with RS&H, a company providing architecture, engineering and consulting services.
FIFTH DISTRICT
Also during its meeting Oct. 18, the BOC approved Chairman Tom Crow to sign a resolution authorizing the Georgia General Assembly to create a fifth district seat on the BOC.
The addition of a fifth district comes following the results of the 2020 census, which showed enormous growth in population since 2010 that’s concentrated in West Jackson, making redrawing of existing district lines difficult with only four members, according to county officials.
As a remedy, a fifth district was created in the northwestern part of the county between Jefferson and Braselton, which is one of the more densely populated districts in Jackson County.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business during its meeting Oct. 18, the BOC approved:
• a resolution adopting the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan.
• the Drug & Alcohol Zero Tolerance Plan with updates for Jackson County Transit.
• the updated Procurement policy for Jackson County Transit.
• the updated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for Jackson County Transit.
• the SFY 2023 grant application for the rural transit program with the Georgia Deprtment of Transportation.
• bid award of $1,595,000 and contract with Spratlin & Son for phase one of the Animal Shelter Expansion project.
• a Tower and Ground Lease Agreement with Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority for the purpose of installing and operating a public safety radio communications tower and related equipment.
• a Tower and Ground Lease Agreement with Georgia Power Company for the purpose of installing and operating a public safety radio communications related and related equipment on an existing Georgia Power tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.