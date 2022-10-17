A new convenience store could be coming to Hoschton following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17.
The BOC approved a future land use map amendment for two adjoining parcels totaling about 2.37 acres on Julia Ln.
A new convenience store could be coming to Hoschton following action by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17.
The BOC approved a future land use map amendment for two adjoining parcels totaling about 2.37 acres on Julia Ln.
The amendment changes the parcels’ map designation from residential to commercial, which allows the applicant to apply for a re-zoning change.
Carla Baker, representing Genuine Mapping and Design, said landowner Regal Investment Holdings wants to combine the parcels with two other parcels to create a single development site.
The current plan for the site is a convenience store with fuel pumps and self-storage facilities.
In other zoning matters Oct. 17, the BOC approved:
• a character area map amendment change from suburban to agricultural for 35.47 acres located at 5279 Hwy. 332 in Hoschton. Applicant CC Real Properties plans to operate a bed-and-breakfast and event venue.
• a zoning change from Agricultural Rural Farm District (A-2) to Hwy. Retail Commercial District (HRC) for 2.458 acres on Hwy. 59 in Commerce. Applicant TMS Investment Properties plans to develop a mini-warehouse/self-storage facility.
• a special use permit for a property at 162 Saddle Trl. Property owners Tim and Julia Pontsler plan to operate a wedding/event venue.
• a zoning change from A-2 to Agricultural Residential District (A-R) for 18.26 acres located at 703 Providence Rd. in Statham. Applicant Stanton Porter Law plans to divide the property into four residential tracts.
• a zoning change from A-2 to Agricultural Residential District (A-R) for 7.87 acres located at 4404 Commerce Rd. in Jefferson. Applicants Richard and Gail Daly plan to divide the property into four residential tracts.
In other business, the BOC:
• accepted a right-of-way for a property on Davenport Rd. in Braselton.
• approved a contract with Pictometry to update the county’s aerial photography and Lidar flights in 2023 and 2026.
• approved a contract with CorrectHealth Jackson for the Jackson County Correctional Institute’s medical services.
• approved a bid with Debalski Heating and Air to replace a HVAC rooftop unit at the county jail.
• approved the annual capital improvement plan update for the Jackson County Airport.
• approved grants and agreements related to the Jackson County Transit System and senior center transportation services.
