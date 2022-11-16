New school attendance zones to accommodate the planned opening of a new middle school and elementary school were approved Nov. 14 by the Jackson County Board of Education.

The BOE approved new zones for the system's middle schools for the next school year (2023-2024) and for the system's middle schools for the following school year (2024-2025).

Locations

