New school attendance zones to accommodate the planned opening of a new middle school and elementary school were approved Nov. 14 by the Jackson County Board of Education.
The BOE approved new zones for the system's middle schools for the next school year (2023-2024) and for the system's middle schools for the following school year (2024-2025).
The system plans to open Legacy Knoll Middle School next fall on the west side of the county near Jackson County High School and then open a new elementary school on the same campus in the fall of 2024.
A huge amount of growth on the west side of Jackson County has led to some overcrowding in the system. Students currently attending West Jackson Middle School will be split to accommodate the opening of Legacy Knoll.
Currently, North Jackson, Gum Springs, and West Jackson elementary schools all feed into WJMS.
Next year, Legacy Knoll will take the northern half of that zone while WJMS will have the southern part.
When the new elementary school opens in 2024, NJES and the new elementary will feed into Legacy Knoll while WJES and GSES will feed into WJMS.
NEW SCHOOL CMR
The BOE also selected a construction manager at risk at its Nov. 14 meeting.
The board selected Carroll Daniel Construction from a final list of three firms.
Construction on the school, which hasn't been named yet, is slated to begin soon.
Carroll Daniel is also construction Legacy Knoll Middle School and previously build the new JCHS facility.
TURF CHANGE ORDER
Also related to the system's new schools, the BOE approved a $911,000 change order to add synthetic turf for its football field at Legacy Knoll. Officials said the synthetic turf will be safer to play on and will have easier maintenance.
The total cost of Legacy Knoll is now expected to be $39.4 million.
