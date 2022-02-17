The Jackson County Board of Education has announced its finalist for school superintendent of the booming system.
Philip Brown, the current principal of North Oconee High School, was named by the BOE as its only finalist during a called board meeting the morning of Feb. 17.
The board will now have to wait a minimum of 14 days before it can take a final vote to officially name Brown as superintendent.
He is replacing April Howard who is retiring as superintendent after serving in the position for the last decade.
“All candidates went through a very deliberate and thorough search process," said BOE chairman Don Clerici. "In the end, Dr. Brown was the top candidate. The board believes that Dr. Brown will quickly earn the respect of the staff and community. I appreciate how hard the board has worked through the entire search process. We are excited to work with Dr. Brown.”
Brown was one of three finalists for the job of superintendent at Morgan County in 2019.
Brown has been principal of North Oconee for the past 11 years. Under his leadership, North Oconee is ranked as one of the top five high schools in the state according to the state’s CCRPI.
North Oconee was also recognized as one of America’s Best High Schools by numerous national publications, including U.S. News and World Report and received national recognition for being one of the best STEM high schools in the country. The current graduation rate for North Oconee is 98.9%.
North Oconee is an Advanced Placement (AP) School of Distinction and is one of the few high schools in the state to offer the Advanced Placement Capstone Diploma.
The school is also consistently ranked as one of the top public schools in athletics by the Georgia High School Association. North Oconee was ranked as the top public school in 4A for the past school year.
Brown served as the principal of Oconee County Middle School from July 2009 through May 2011. Before being named principal of OCMS, he served as an assistant principal for the 2008-2009 school year. Brown taught middle school math and science in Oconee, Echols, and Camden County before entering school administration.
Brown has also been published in numerous books and journals including Principal Leadership, Principal Matters, Gifted Child Today, AMLE Magazine, Middle School Journal, PAGE One, Middle Ground, and Techniques. Along with his publications, he has presented at numerous educational conferences across the country.
Brown is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a B. S. Degree in Middle Grades Education with a focus in Math and Science. He has a Master of Education in Instructional Technology and an Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University. Brown obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in Middle School Education in 2013. Dr. Brown participated in the prestigious Superintendent Professional Development Program (SPDP) sponsored by the Georgia School Superintendent Association. Participants in this two-year program must be nominated and selected by GSSA.
In 2013, Brown was named an Emerging Leader by Phi Delta Kappa International and Valdosta State University named him as the Graduate of the Last Decade in 2010.
Brown is married to Dr. Katherine Brown who serves as the principal of Oconee County Primary School. They are parents to four children, Landon (10), Owen (9), Lincoln (6), and Annabelle (three weeks).
The naming of the finalist culminates four months of search activity by the Jackson County Board of Education. In November, the Board employed search consultants King-Cooper and Associates. With the help of the search firm, the position was advertised and 18 applications were reviewed. Several candidates were screened and vetted and lengthy interviews were conducted for a select group of applicants.
