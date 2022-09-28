The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recently hosted a special program where over 70 people attended.
The group heard from Jackie Kennedy who wrote, "Herds and Heritage: The History of Georgia's Cattle Industry."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recently hosted a special program where over 70 people attended.
The group heard from Jackie Kennedy who wrote, "Herds and Heritage: The History of Georgia's Cattle Industry."
The book featured a number of Jackson Countians who have been a part of the state's cattle industry.
Copies of the book were presented to local FFA chapters and 4-H members.
Also at the meeting, the group elected its directors for the next year.
For more information about the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association contact the Jackson County Extension Office.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.