Cattlemen

The following people recently participated in the meeting of the Jackson County Cattlemen's Association: Front Row: April Edwards, Jesse Cronic, Greg Pittman, Jacqueline Childers, Emma Storey, Whitley Dale, Jessica Jones, and Greg Gilman. Back Row: Micah Storey, Dr. Jacob Segars, Anthony Brooks, Cody Jordan, Melissa Webb, Skyler Davis, Jimmy Mock, Rob Jackson, Dewey Johnson, and Melvin Porter.

The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association recently hosted a special program where over 70 people attended.

The group heard from Jackie Kennedy who wrote, "Herds and Heritage: The History of Georgia's Cattle Industry."

