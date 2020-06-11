The Jackson County School System is readying for students to return to class this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but will remain flexible with its calendar.
An alternative calendar to the proposed 2020-21 school calendar was presented to the Jackson County Board of Education June 8. The alternative calendar includes fewer breaks during the first part of the year.
The board is asked to approve the alternative calendar and then decide at its July 8 meeting between the original calendar and the alternative calendar based the outlook of COVID-19 cases in the area. The system expects to be categorized as a “low to no spread” system by the state given Jackson County’s relatively small number of COVID-19 cases compared to other counties.
The originally proposed school calendar has classes starting July 31 and includes a fall break. The alternative calendar has students returning Aug. 3 without an October fall break and fewer breaks during the first four months. It includes a three-week Christmas break.
As the school system prepares for students to return to campuses, it recently polled parents and found that about 75 percent are ready for their children to return to school in some form.
In an effort to plan, school leaders will ask each parent and student to choose between regular school attendance or remote learning as their preferred instruction method. Each parent will also be asked if their student requires transportation.
While the Jackson County Schools plan to follow as many CDC guileless as possible when school restarts, some of the common protective measures against the spread of COVID-19 will not be required.
“Any intervention that we can put in place to mitigate the spread, we’re going to absolutely do,” superintendent April Howard said. “But the thing we don’t want to mislead parents (about is) we just want them to understand is that kids are not always going to be six feet apart. They’re not going to have masks on.”
If a parent is uncomfortable with those parameters, they’re asked to consider a remote-learning option for their students.
If a resurgence of the virus occurs at any point in the year, the system has some options. One of those is for half the students to go to classes Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be used for a campus cleaning and as a remote learning day.
“We’ve got several back-up plans and things that we can do,” Howard said.
The superintendent remains optimistic as the system looks to bring students back into classrooms.
“I think considering what we know, we’re in as good a place as we can possibly be,” Howard said.
SYSTEM EXPECTS NO TEACHER FURLOUGHS
Despite state funds cuts and plans for cost-reduction measures for 2020-21, the Jackson County School System doesn’t plan to enact teacher furlough days as money-saving method. School leadership personnel will take furlough days if those are required.
The system expects to finish the fiscal year with a reserve of at least $17 million, allowing it to apply $2.5 million to help offset state-funding reductions that will equate to about $6 million for Jackson County.
In addition to using $2.5 million in reserves, the system will save $1.9 million by not filling job vacancies from last year. Other cost-cutting measures include reducing the use of substitute teachers and expenses for technology and general maintenance.
“We’re confident that we’re going to be in a good place with our budget,” Howard said.
SPLOST UP UNEXPECTEDLY
The school system received $698,735 in SPLOST for May — reflecting April sales — which surprisingly exceeded the previous month’s total and the total it collected in April 2019.
April was projected to be a down month for SPLOST with businesses closing under state-of-emergency orders for COVID-19.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•unanimously approved a short-term lease agreement with the Town of Braselton to use the media center in the former site of West Jackson Primary School. The town will use the space temporarily for its antique market at no charge.
•heard that adult meals will increase by 25 cents, jumping from $2.50 to $2.75 for breakfast and from $3.50 to $3.75 for lunch.
•heard a proposal to extend its grounds maintenance contract for one year at no additional cost.
