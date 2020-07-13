The Jackson County Board of Education made the following personnel moves at its July 13 meeting:
NEW HIRES
•Rodney Amburn, bus driver, system.
•Mandy Byers, principal secretary, East Jackson Comprehensive High School (EJCHS).
•Omar Gomez, bus driver, system.
•Sara Henss, kindergarten paraprofessional, South Jackson Elementary School (SJES).
•Mary Moon, bus driver, system.
TRANSFERS
•Ted Gilbert, asst. superintendent for operations (49 percent) to asst. superintendent for operations (100 percent), system
•Chris Bach, special education paraprofessional, EJCHS to special education teacher, SJES (effective FY21).
•Nikki Edwardson, special education paraprofessional, SJES to EJCHS.
•Jennifer Halley, leadership development specialist (49 percent), system, to interim student support services (49 percent), system.
•Tammy Simpson-Shirley, special education coordinator, system to interim special education director, system.
•Tomy Sitton, social studies, EJCHS, 49 percent to 100 percent for August only.
•Roger Edmonds, social studies, EJCHS 49 percent to 100 percent for August only.
•Michael Conley, eighth grade teacher, EJMS, 49 percent to 75 percent for August only.
RESIGNATIONS/TERMINATIONS
•Hannah Kidd, bus driver, system.
•Elizabeth Matthews, instructional specialist, West Jackson Elementary School (WJES).
RETIREMENT
•Virgil Harris, bus driver, system.
•Connie Wilkes, Bookkeeper, EJES.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
•Heather Mann, custodian, EJCHS.
