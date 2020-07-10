Both Jackson County and East Jackson comprehensive high schools will move forward with graduation ceremony plans as the state remains under a public health emergency with COVID-19.
Jackson County seniors are set to graduate Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m., while East Jackson’s seniors will graduate Saturday, July 18 at 8 a.m.
Both schools will to adhere social distancing requirements for gatherings of greater than 50 people under the state’s public health emergency. The schools will also provide masks for those in attendance.
Jackson County principal Jason Wester said spacing will be marked at Panther Stadium to separate family groups by six feet.
Wester said he believes the school can allot eight tickets per graduate and still maintain proper distancing. Graduates will also be separated by six feet on the stadium grass. Staff participating in graduation will be limited “to just the necessary folks,” according to Wester.
About 160 Jackson County seniors will participate in graduation ceremonies.
“We’re very confident that we can put this on in a way that will be as safe as possible for our students and their families,” Wester said.
Meanwhile, East Jackson, which expects 198 seniors to participate, can provide six tickets per graduate and still maintain proper social distancing.
Like Jackson County, East Jackson will enforce required distancing between families in the stadium and provide masks for everyone to wear.
“We just plan to get these students graduated and to celebrate with them,” East Jackson principal Chanda Palmer said. “We’re very excited about it.”
