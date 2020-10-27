Needing to ease crowding issues at Gum Springs, West Jackson and North Jackson elementary schools, the Jackson County Board of Education is looking at adding another elementary school on the westside of the county.
The BOE discussed the matter during a near three-hour called work session Monday (Oct. 26). The board wants to locate the new school on the system’s Skelton Rd. property where a new high school is under construction.
“I think we know we need an elementary school,” superintendent April Howard said. “That is our priority right now.”
Howard said the system might already be behind in the process for a new elementary school with the rapid population growth on the westside.
There are two potential spots on the Skelton Rd. property to locate an elementary school. One is an area along Hwy. 332, which has long been considered an elementary school site. The other is a location adjacent to the new high school, which has been slated as the location of a new middle school. The site is already graded and has utilities.
Howard discussed the option of constructing the middle school building, but operating it as an elementary school first before transitioning it to a middle school when one is needed.
The system has already been allotting SPLOST money towards a new westside elementary school, having reduced the scope of other construction projects and applying the saved money toward this project. The system, however, is still about $8.5 million short of the funds needed to construct the school, which would cost an estimated $21.34 million.
While the construction of new westside elementary and middle schools occupied most of the conversation in open session, the BOE met behind closed doors to discuss what it considers it’s highest priority in handling growth: The acquisition of land on the northwest side of I-85 for future construction.
The school board invited realtor Matt McCord of the Norton Agency into the closed session to discuss potential property to be purchased.
Before the board entered closed session, McCord pointed to the growth the county is experiencing, noting that two of the top 25 fastest-growing subdivisions in terms of absorption rate in metro Atlanta are located in Jackson County. Seasons at Pendergrass ranks as No. 1. Jackson County has four percent of the total market share in metro Atlanta, according to McCord.
“I feel like that’s pretty strong,” McCord said.
The BOE and Howard also touched on a variety of other facilities-related issues, including:
• review of the floor plan of the new Empower College and Career Center. The career center will operate at the site of Jackson County Comprehensive High School when the school relocates to the westside of the county. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce could potentially relocate its offices to the Empower center, which was also discussed.
•discussion of how the county recreation department might use the athletic facilities at the old Jackson County Comprehensive High School once the school relocates.
•potentially moving the school system bus shop to County Farm Rd.
•discussion of the JCCHS wrestling program’s request for a building at the new high school. Multiple board members said they wanted to hold off on that for now, but add the building to the system’s list of potential SPLOST projects.
•discussion of a potential new central office building, though Howard said that’s a low priority currently.
