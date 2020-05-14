The Jackson County School System will receive nearly $1.03 million in federal aid as it tries to navigate expected state-funding reductions in the next fiscal year.
The federal money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) act, passed by Congress in March in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Jackson County's allotment was announced by school system chief financial officer Annah Dodge at the board of education's May 7 work session.
The money will aid Jackson County Schools’ nutrition program — which took a hit with school lunches not being purchased since mid-March — but will generally help close the gap created by reduced state funding as the system tries to budget for 2020-21. The system expects cuts, but does not yet know the size of those reductions.
Jackson County Schools will pair the $1.03 million in federal money with a healthy reserve as it braces for whatever funding shortfall it faces in 2020-21. Dodge said the system's reserve is in “an amazing place,” projecting a surplus of $17 million-plus at the close of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“That’s going to be gift when we start looking at possible state funding reductions for next year,” Dodge said. “That’s going to put us definitely in a much better place than a lot of other people are.”
Meanwhile, Jackson County’s SPLOST revenue has remained strong with a $676,000 deposit in April, which is reflective of sales in March — when coronavirus crisis began in earnest in the U.S.
“Hopefully, it’s not going to be quite as bad of a hit as what we were expecting,” Dodge said.
She added that April SPLOST receipts might dip, “but hopefully that will be the only month we see any kind of significant decrease.”
State officials are expecting a major drop in revenues — $3.5 billion — and have asked all state agencies to plan for a 14 percent cut in expense.
In a related financial move, the BOE approved a $10,000 per employee incentive plan for certified employees who wished to pursue other work. The move would help the system downsize its staff though voluntary retirements or job changes rather than forced layoffs.
The incentive plan would be for employees who have over 30 years of service or who have turned 60 years old.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
• approved revised agreements for facilities being leased by Northeast Church, Braselton, Fine Baking and Southside Church resulting from the impact of COVID-19. Northeast Church will receive a 90-day rent waiver for its lease of a portion of the former West Jackson Primary School (WJPS) building. It has also reduced its rental space by half, so rent will be adjusted accordingly. The bakery also occupies space at the old WJPS and will receive a 90-day waiver, as well. Its current rental rate will now extend through the end of October. Southside Church, which occupies the former South Jackson Elementary School campus, will receive a lease extension from May to October, paying the amount due in November.
• approved an intragovernmental agreement between the county and the school district for use of recreation facilities. The county pays the district $40,000 a year, a rate which is reviewed annually.
• approved a resolution to grant decision-making and signature authority to Howard, Dodge and Selena Blankenship or the system's supplemental retirement program with AIG.
•heard that employee salary schedules and supplements will not be approved in May or June, as usually done, since the system’s state-funding allotment is still unknown. But Howard said that planned $1,000 raises for certified personal and a five-percent pay hike for classified employees next year will likely be removed from the 2020-21 budget due to expected state funding cuts. She also said Gov. Brian Kemp, who has called for a 14 percent cut in the state budget, could reduce teacher work days next year.
•heard that the system has filed partial unemployment claims for 238 employees who lost out on working additional hours, due to the COVID-19 closure, for duties beyond their base pay. All employees’ base salaries are being paid.
•will consider holding its monthly meetings at the system’s Gordon Street facility during the 2020-21 school year.
•heard that construction of the new Jackson County Comprehensive High School is running on schedule. Parts of the building’s interior are already being painted, while crews are working to finish the parking lots. The football stadium is nearing completion. Meanwhile, renovations to East Jackson Middle School are slated to begin next week. Gym HVAC projects at East Jackson, West Jackson and Maysville elementary school have started already started. The system is also now seeking bids to convert the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School building into the Empower College and Career Center.
