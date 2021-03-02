Despite having set up a large Covid vaccination site at the county ag center, Jackson County continues to be a laggard in Northeast Georgia in the amount of vaccine being given to the public.
The county had a rate of 7,570 per 100,000 as of March 1, the lowest rate in NE Georgia.
At the current rate of less than 1,000 vaccinations per week, it will take a year to vaccinate all adults in the county with just one dose.
In raw numbers, the county has seen 5,139 vaccinations as of March 1; 3,615 first dose and 1,524 second dose.
Those numbers could begin to change next week as the state opens up vaccinations to teachers and younger disabled adults and their caregivers.
In the Commerce City School System, local pharmacist Becca Brown from Commerce Drug will administer vaccine shots to teachers at each school next week, said superintendent Joy Tolbert.
"They will all receive the Moderna vaccine," Tolbert said. "Then, roughly four weeks later, they will receive the second shot."
CASES FALL
While the administration of the vaccine has been slow in the county, the number of new Covid cases has fallen dramatically since the early winter surge that hit a high in mid-January.
At the peak, the county was experiencing over 100 new cases per day on average. As of March 1, that had fallen to 14.6 new cases per day on average.
The percentage of positive tests has also fallen from over 30% to around 10%.
To date, Jackson County has had 120 confirmed deaths due to the virus with 11 other deaths suspect to be from Covid.
Some 458 people from the county have been hospitalized with the virus.
Over 9,000 people in the county have tested positive for Covid since it hit one year ago.
Jackson County is currently ranked 6th in the state in the rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.