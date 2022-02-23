The Jackson County Ag Facility has announced the following events:
- S.E. American Eskimo Dog Show — March 5-6
- GEM Capitol Gun Show — March 19-20
- Jefferson City Schools Boosters “Night of Nights” — March 26
- Cornhole Tournament — April 2
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Derby Days — April 22
- Jackson County Recycle Day — April 23
- Relay for Life — April 29
All events are planned at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
