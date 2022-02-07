Jackson County is among the top "paycheck friendly" counties in the state, according to a study by SmartAsset.
SmartAsset recently released its sixth annual study on the most paycheck friendly places in Georgia. To identify the top locations, the study compared counties across four criteria, including income taxes, purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth.
Jackson County came in sixth place, behind Forsyth, Oconee, Columbia, Cherokee and Fayette counties.
Find the full study at https://smartasset.com/taxes/georgia-paycheck-calculator#georgia
