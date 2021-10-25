The Jackson County Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Oct. 18 meeting:
CERTIFIED HIRES
- Caroline Garcia, Pre-K teacher, North Jackson Elementary
- James Gilstrap, PE teacher, Jackson County High School
- Shannon Duncan, teacher, East Jackson Elementary
- Kenneth Baker, teacher, Empower
CLASSIFIED HIRES
- David Bess, paraprofessional, South Jackson Elementary
- Edwin Brown, routing supervisor
- Jenna Brown, secretary, West Jackson Middle School
- Shelby Castleberry, school nutrition assistant, East Jackson Middle School
- Harry Chastain, bus driver (four hours)
- Katherine Davis, school nutrition assistant, WJMS
- Amairani Garcia, bus driver (four hours)
- Kaleigh Hagley, paraprofessional, SJES
- Lori McClain, paraprofressional, Empower
- Michelle Pryor, secretary 210 days, JCHS
- Rene Short, bus driver (six hours)
- Tina Swanson, bus driver (six hours)
- Lilyan Schacht, school nutrition assistant, East Jackson Comprehensive High School
- Tyler Vincent, bus driver (six hours)
RELEASED FROM 2021-22 CONTRACT
- Lisha Cantrell, teacher, NJES
- Jenny Glazier, teacher, Empower
- Kylie Kinzel, teacher, EJES
RESIGNATIONS
- Brittany Bell, food service, East Jackson Middle School
- Howard Bowen, bus driver
- Ashley Cashwell, bookkeeper, SJES
- Carla Crowley, paraprofessional, WJES
- Mishea Dean, school coordinator, SJES
- Teresa Duffett, bus driver
- Mary Kelly, food service, EJES
- Andreea Oprea, bookkeeper, JCHS
- Ruth Rivera-Cartagena, bus driver
- Rita Worley, paraprofessional, SJES
- Kimberly Sada, paraprofessional, Gum Springs Elementary
RETIREMENTS
- Cheri Gailey, paraprofessional, Maysville Elementary
- Michael Hardegree, bus
- Terry Wood, custodian, EJCHS
TRANSFERS
- Brenda Humphrey, custodian, from WJMS to Empower
- MaKayla Martin, food service, from EJCHS to NJES
- Misty Martin, from secretary at Empower to bookkeeper at SJES
- Breannah Matthews, from kindergarten paraprofessional to special education paraprofessional at WJES
- Karl Odom, from maintenance to HVAC foreman
- Michel Reynolds, from routing supervisor to special education routing supervisor
- Adriane Rivera, food service, from Empower to EJES
