It was a night of celebration for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. Community members gathered Thursday, Jan. 26, for the Chamber’s annual Awards Banquet and Dinner. It was a momentous occasion for the Chamber, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“We certainly are indebted to those individuals who, 50 years ago, were foresighted enough to realize we’re stronger together; that businesses should have a voice when we start thinking about how things ought to get done; and that economic and community development are active pursuits,” said Chamber President and CEO Jim Shaw. “We absolutely stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.”

