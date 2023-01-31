It was a night of celebration for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. Community members gathered Thursday, Jan. 26, for the Chamber’s annual Awards Banquet and Dinner. It was a momentous occasion for the Chamber, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“We certainly are indebted to those individuals who, 50 years ago, were foresighted enough to realize we’re stronger together; that businesses should have a voice when we start thinking about how things ought to get done; and that economic and community development are active pursuits,” said Chamber President and CEO Jim Shaw. “We absolutely stand on the shoulders of those who came before us.”
The night kicked off with a champagne toast to celebrate the Chamber’s 50th anniversary.
Thom Price, the 2022 chairman of the Chamber board of directors, passed the gavel to incoming chairman Tricia Massey.
A number of community members were honored with awards. Sheriff Janis Mangum was presented the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award. Linda Foster, with Jackson County Family Connection, was named the Citizen of the Year. Others awarded were: Kym McClain, Ambassador of the Year; Heather Robinson, Volunteer of the Year; Wilbanks Law Firm, Small Business of the Year; and Uline, Large Business of the Year.
Read about each of the award winners:
Sheriff Janis Mangum — William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum was awarded the 2022 William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement award. Mangum received multiple extended standing ovations from the crowd during the awards banquet.
“She has been a stellar representative of law enforcement and she has led with passion and integrity,” Massey said.
Mangum has worked in law enforcement for 38 years, 34 of which were with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. She’s worked in a number of roles in law enforcement, starting out as a radio operator. She’s also worked as deputy sheriff and jail commander, and was promoted to investigator in 1994, a role she served in for 19 years before she ran for sheriff.
Massey pointed out a number of ways Mangum has been involved in the community.
She’s a past board member of Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Board, the Tree House board and the Lanier Technical College board. She’s a current board member of Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home.
Mangum has lived in Jackson County all her life and has chosen not to leave the community.
“Her favorite thing about Jackson County is the love the people have for one another,” Massey said. “She says that love has been abundantly shown to her especially the last 10 years as she has served our county as Sheriff.”
Mangum said she’s also thankful for her parents, who taught her and her siblings the importance of having a strong work ethic and to care for others.
“I’m so blessed and so humbled to receive this,” Mangum said after accepting the award. “I wanna thank the Lord for all of my many blessings and this is really a blessing right here.”
Mangum thanked her family, friends and staff members who have supported her over the years.
“A sheriff is only as good as the people that surround them,” Mangum said. “And I’ve been blessed and humbled to have a great bunch of people surrounding me.”
Mangum has announced she won’t seek re-election. Her term runs through 2024.
“Thank you, sheriff, for your dedicated service to our community for over 38 years. We are proud to call you ours,” Massey said.
Tabo’s in Jefferson sponsored the award.
Linda Foster — Citizen of the Year
Linda Foster, with Jackson County Family Connection, is the 2022 Chamber Citizen of the Year. Foster started at Jackson County Family Connection in 2013 and currently serves as the group’s executive director.
“Her service to others extends well beyond her work at Family Connection,” Massey said. “To say Linda is passionate about Jackson County is an understatement. She is the behind-the-scenes leader who is making a difference in so many lives here in Jackson County.”
Foster serves as chair of the Legacy Youth Mentoring Board. She also serves on the board of directors for the North Georgia Community Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, and ACTION, Inc. She’s on the advisory board for Certified Literacy programs and is an active member of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force.
Foster has also served on the Boys & Girls Club board, Jackson County Arts Council and the advisory board for Wellspring Camp.
She was awarded the 2015 Jackson County Community Outreach Leadership Award and was the Chamber’s Woman of the Year in 2016. She serves as a Chamber ambassador, volunteers for Leadership Jackson and is involved in the Chamber in a variety of ways.
“She is a wonderful example of what it means to be a Citizen of the Year,” Massey said.
The Town of Braselton sponsored the award.
Kym McClain — Ambassador of the Year
Kym McClain, co-owner and lead photographer for John & Kym Creative, is the 2022 Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
McClain has been a member of the Chamber since 2020, first representing Piedmont CASA.
Massey said McClain’s personality makes her an asset as a Chamber Ambassador, making new members and guests feel welcome at events.
“If you’ve not yet met Kym, one of the first things you’ll notice is her glowing personality,” Massey said. “This helps new members, as well as first time guests to a Chamber event, feel very welcome and at ease right away.”
Massey noted McClain has attended numerous events and ribbon cuttings since she’s become an Ambassador. Ribbon cutting events are one of McClain’s favorite activities.
“It is an honor to come alongside an excited business owner for their big day,” McClain was quoted.
The award was sponsored by Bingham Insurance.
Heather Robinson — Volunteer of the Year
Heather Robinson, owner of Cross and Dot, LLC, is the 2022 Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
Robinson was born and raised in Commerce and returned to the community to raise her children.
She’s a member of the Leadership Jackson Class of 2021 and was selected to serve on the Leadership advisory board. Robinson also plays a role in the Junior Leadership Program, serving as a program advisor of that group. She also serves as chair of the Junior Leadership advisory board. Robinson is also a member of the Chamber’s education committee and Women in Business committee. She’s also on the sub-committee for the Women in Business scholarship.
“Heather’s favorite thing about volunteering is the positive change that she can visibly see in the community as a result of the tremendous volunteer work happening throughout the Chamber,” Massey said.
“Heather said it is very gratifying to be able to give back, even if it’s just a little, to the community that gave so much to her and to be an example to her sons about the importance of being a positive, active community member.”
Relationship Edge Consulting sponsored the award.
Wilbanks Law Firm — Small Business of the Year
Wilbanks Law Firm is the 2022 Chamber Small Business of the Year, which is awarded to a company with 25 employees or less.
The general practice firm specializes in business, property and probate litigation and the general legal needs of the residents of Jackson and Banks counties. The firm is celebrating its 15th anniversary this October.
“Dylan Wilbanks is a Jackson County native who recognized a need for legal representation in his community and was excited to open a law firm in his hometown of Commerce,” Massey said.
Wilbanks Law Firm has grown over the years and now has a staff of five that handle complex litigation matters in the county, state and beyond.
Dylan Wilbanks is past chairman of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors and has served on the board for 11 years. He’s also a member of the Commerce Downtown Development Authority and he serves as chairman of the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority.
Northeast Georgia Health System sponsored the award.
Uline — Large Business of the Year
Uline is the 2022 Large Business of the Year, which is awarded to a company with 26 employees or more. The company is a packaging, shipping, safety and industrial product supplier.
Massey said that Uline was founded by Liz and Dick Uihlein in the basement of their home in 1980 with one product. The company has grown exponentially over the years.
“That one product has grown to over 40,000 in-stock items available for their customers every day,” Massey said.
Uline serves over 2 million customers, including 2,000 in Jackson County, Massey said.
“With their values of speed, passion and operational excellence, their customers can place an order by 6 p.m. and it will ship the same day with most customers receiving what they need the very next day,” she added.
Uline opened its Braselton facility in 2018 and has been an active member of the Chamber.
The company supports the Chamber’s education committee, annual golf tournament and Hometown Hero luncheon.
Uline also hosts community food drives, sponsors children for Christmas and hosts school supply drives.
“I know that Uline is proud to be a member of this great community,” Massey said.
Georgia Power sponsored the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.