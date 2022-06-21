The Jackson County Democratic Committee is hosting its bi-annual party caucus on Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at the Commerce Boys & Girls Club meeting room at 45 Ridgeway St. in Commerce.
This caucus will elect half of the Jackson County Democrats voting membership for the next two years (with the other half of seats up for election in the presidential cycle). Committee members are elected per voting precinct, with the only requirements being that you are a registered voter in Jackson County. Voting membership in the party allows for a say in the direction of party affairs and influence on the concerns of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
“It’s a great way to become involved in local and state politics with minimal time commitment” says Democratic chair Pete Fuller. “Becoming a local committee member gives you a front row seat to upcoming events and trends going forward, and with the growth of Jackson County over the last few years it really is an exciting time to be a part of it.”
If you are a Democratic voter in the county, you are invited to attend, regardless of intention to run for a committee seat. Refreshments will be provided.
