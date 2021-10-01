Jackson County hosted an auto extrication and patient-handling course taught by Rescue Redefined on Sept 24-26.
The class was sponsored by the Georgia Trauma Commission through super speeder funds collected on Georgia highways. Each month, the State of Georgia collects approximately $3 million in super speeder fines. Eighty-percent of those funds go to hospitals in Georgia. The other 20% goes toward pre-hospital trauma care in Georgia (EMS and fire service training).
Jackson County attendees included: Bryan Bullock, EMA Director; Lance Thomason, Maysville Rescue; Dean Stringer, South Jackson Fire Department; Josh Leedahl, Commerce Rescue; Michael Barnes, Maysville Rescue; Elijah Buffington, Jackson County EMS; Jonathan Gaines, West Jackson Fire Department; William Wooden, Arcade Fire Department; Michael Vandiver, Plainview Fire Department; and Zachary Anderson, Plainview Fire Department.
