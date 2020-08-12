A Jackson County man will likely become the next Congressman for Georgia's 9th District.
Andrew Clyde won the Republican runoff contest against Matt Gurtler with 56% of the vote district-wide. Clyde also carried his home county 4,385 to 1,955.
Clyde will face Democrat Devin Pandy in November, but given that the 9th District is overwhelmingly Republican, it's likely that Clyde will prevail. Pandy carried the district with 68% of the vote over Brooks Siskin. Pandy carried Jackson County Democratic voters 540-264.
The winner of the November contest will replace Rep. Doug Collins, who is making a bid for the U.S. Senate.
Clyde is owner of Clyde Armory in Athens and is a Navy veteran.
He is best known for a 2013 fight with the IRS, which had wrongly used a civil assets forfeiture law to confiscate funds from Clyde's business. He fought the action and won, then supported legislation that would help prevent such confiscations from happening to other small businesses. The legislation was signed into law by President Trump.
Gutler, of Rabun County, was a controversial state legislator who often defied GOP leadership in the state. He was criticized after photos circulated on the internet of his speaking to a group that reportedly has ties to white supremacist organizations.
BOE RACE
Rob Johnson will be the new member on the Jackson County Board of Education starting Jan. 1.
Johnson squeaked by Rick Sanders to win the District 1 (West Jackson) seat on the board with a 494 to 481 vote in the Aug. 11 runoff elections.
Johnson will replace retiring board member Michael Cronic.
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 50
Bo Hatchett has won the State Senate District 50 seat by less than 40 votes over Stacy Hall.
Hatchett had 12,482 votes to Hall's 12,448.
Both candidates are from Habersham County.
Hall carried Jackson County, slightly edging Hatchett 1,534-1,500.
Hatchett, a lawyer, was endorsed by former Gov. Nathan Deal.
Hatchett will replace Sen. John Wilkinson, who made an unsuccessful bid for the 9th Congressional District seat.
