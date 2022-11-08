Stock photo

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 8 General Election and special elections in Hoschton and Maysville. Results will be updated below once available:

JACKSON BOC DISTRICT 4

With 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Incumbent Republican Marty Seagraves: 4,958
  • Democrat Madonna Swanson Ward: 1,054

SPLOST RENEWAL

With 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Yes: 22,111
  • No: 9,129

HOSCHTON SPECIAL ELECTION

(To fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin)

With 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Shawn Adams: 341
  • Tina Brown: 265
  • Debbie Martin: 650
  • Tammy Sweat: 290

MAYSVILLE SPECIAL ELECTION (BANKS COUNTY)

(To fill the unexpired term for Ward 1)

  • Jim Saville: 13
  • Kim Wilmoth: 37

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47

With 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn: 44,513
  • Democrat Conolus Scott Jr.: 27,291

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 50

With 88.89% of precincts reporting:

  • Incumbent Republican Bo Hatchett: 54,314
  • Democrat Paulette Williams: 9,594

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 120

With 100% of precincts reporting:

  • Incumbent Republican Houston Gaines: 14,999
  • Democrat Mokah Jasmine Johnson: 9,508

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Jackson County results only:

  • Republican Mike Collins: 25,872
  • Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green: 5,732

