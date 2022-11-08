Polls closed at 7 p.m. for the Nov. 8 General Election and special elections in Hoschton and Maysville. Results will be updated below once available:
JACKSON BOC DISTRICT 4
With 100% of precincts reporting:
- Incumbent Republican Marty Seagraves: 4,958
- Democrat Madonna Swanson Ward: 1,054
SPLOST RENEWAL
With 100% of precincts reporting:
- Yes: 22,111
- No: 9,129
HOSCHTON SPECIAL ELECTION
(To fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin)
With 100% of precincts reporting:
- Shawn Adams: 341
- Tina Brown: 265
- Debbie Martin: 650
- Tammy Sweat: 290
MAYSVILLE SPECIAL ELECTION (BANKS COUNTY)
(To fill the unexpired term for Ward 1)
- Jim Saville: 13
- Kim Wilmoth: 37
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47
With 100% of precincts reporting:
- Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn: 44,513
- Democrat Conolus Scott Jr.: 27,291
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 50
With 88.89% of precincts reporting:
- Incumbent Republican Bo Hatchett: 54,314
- Democrat Paulette Williams: 9,594
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 120
With 100% of precincts reporting:
- Incumbent Republican Houston Gaines: 14,999
- Democrat Mokah Jasmine Johnson: 9,508
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10
Jackson County results only:
- Republican Mike Collins: 25,872
- Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green: 5,732
