Jackson County was recently ranked second in the state for places receiving the most incoming investment. SmartAsset recently released its annual study, which measures growth in gross domestic product (GDP), new business launches and new building permits to determine which counties have received the most investment locally.
Jackson County was ranked second. SmartAsset reports the county had 8.7% business growth; $1,321 GDP growth (dollars in millions) and 61.8 new building permits per 1,000 homes.
