Jackson County recently received a check totaling $115,300 representing its share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the ACCG group self-insurance workers' compensation fund. ACCG is Georgia's county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.
After assessing the strength and stability of the ACCG-GSIWCF with staff and consultants, the board of trustees agreed that a portion of the investment and underwriting gains could be returned to the members. Organizations participating in the worker's comp insurance program since 2015 are eligible for the special cash distribution.
The ACCG-GSIWCF has returned a dividend 38 times over the life of the program, typically int eh form of a premium credit. A $4 million dividend was distributed statewide as a premium credit in January, which reduced members' annual premium costs. This special cash distribution is in addition to the premium credit and safety grant funds, which have been made available to members since 2019.
