The Jackson County School System nutrition program plans its Seamless Summer Feeding program.
This program provides no-cost, grab-and-go meals to children 18 years old and younger. There are no income requirements or registration.
This service begins Tuesday, May 26 (there won't be any deliveries on July 2-3).
Meals, including breakfast and lunch, are available daily from Mondays-Fridays at a number of locations.
•Pickup location: East Jackson Comprehensive High School back loading dock area, 1435 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, from 10 a.m. to noon.
•Bus Route 1: South Jackson Elementary, 1630 New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens, 10-10:30 a.m.; Oak Grove, 1944 Oak Grove Rd., Athens, 10:45-11:15 a.m.; and Rock Forge, 101 White Oak Tr., Arcade, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Bus Route 2: Ivey Plantation, 56 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, 10-10:20 a.m.; Fox Chase, 503 Jim David Rd., Nicholson, 10:35-10:55 a.m.; Short Cut, New Harmony Church, 8616 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, 11:15-11:35 a.m.; and Harold S. Swindle Public Library, 5466 Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
•Bus Route 3: Maysville Elementary, 9270 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, 10-10:30 a.m.; Pleasant Acres, 30 Hale Rd., Maysville, 10:45-11:15 a.m.; Fountain Dr., 4415 Fountain Dr., Gillsville, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Bus Route 4: North Jackson Elementary, 1880 Old Gaiensville Hwy., Talmo, 10-10:30 a.m.; Seasons of Pendergrass, 420 Fall Ct., Pendergrass, 10:45-11:15 a.m.; and Hardin Terrace, 160 Storey Ln., Jefferson, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
•Bus Route 5: Quality Food, 3185 Maysville Rd., Commerce, 10-10:20 a.m.; Crestwood Mobile Homes, 738 Homer Rd., Commerce, 10:30-10:50 a.m.; Ashworth Mobile Home Park, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce, 10:55-11:15 a.m.; Bellview Homes, 108 Bellview Homes, Commerce, 11:25-11:45 a.m.; and Commerce Library, 1344 South Broad St., Commerce, 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.