Jackson County Schools has reached a milestone in its enrollment numbers. The district surpassed 9,000 students enrolled on the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year.
There were 9,170 students enrolled in the Jackson County School System on the first day of school on Friday, July 30. That's significantly higher than the start of the previous school year (2020-21) when the district had 7,672 enrolled students. That’s also up from the last day of the previous school year when the district had 8,711 students.
All schools in the county school system saw an increase in enrollment compared to the first day of the previous school year:
•East Jackson Elementary: 559 student (up from 502)
•Gum Springs Elementary: 1,054 students (up from 841)
•Maysville Elementary: 447 students (up from 324)
•North Jackson Elementary: 523 students (up from 435)
•South Jackson Elementary: 649 students (up from 586)
•West Jackson Elementary School: 1,105 students (up from 956)
•East Jackson Middle: 517 students (up from 478)
•West Jackson Middle: 1,356 students (up from 1,157)
•Jackson County High: 1,616 students (up from 1,386)
•East Jackson Comp. High: 1,344 students (up from 1,007)
JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOLS
Jefferson City Schools' enrollment came in just shy of 4,000 students.
On the first day of school, there were 3,925 students enrolled at Jefferson. That’s up from the first day of last year when the district had 3,809 students.
See the first day enrollment breakdown for the 2021-22 school year:
•Jefferson Elementary: 938 students
•Jefferson Academy: 872 students
•Jefferson Middle: 972 students
•Jefferson High: 1,143
COMMERCE CITY SCHOOLS
Enrollment is also up at the Commerce City School System, with 1,782 students enrolled on the first day. That’s up from 1,739 on the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
See the first day enrollment breakdown for the 2021-22 school year:
•Commerce Primary: 490 students
•Commerce Elementary: 269 students
•Commerce Middle: 526 students
•Commerce High: 497 students
