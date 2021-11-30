Teaching wasn’t Whitney Hardigree’s first career, but it’s one she’s thriving at. Hardigree, a healthcare science instructor at Empower College and Career Center, was recently named the district-wide Teacher of the Year for the Jackson County School System.
Hardigree's first career was in nursing. She discovered a passion for healthcare during high school.
“Martha Powell was our healthcare science teacher (at Commerce High School) and that’s really where I first realized that I wanted to go into the healthcare field,” Hardigree said.
She noted that Powell’s classes and her teaching method inspired her to go into the health field.
“She definitely had a way with high schoolers. I liked how she was able to bring real healthcare situations to the classroom and really just pique our interest. She was very supportive, too, with a really calm demeanor.”
Hardigree also participated in a summer camp at the Medical College of Georgia, which solidified her career goals.
“That was a really cool summer experience and that really confirmed that I wanted to go into the healthcare field,” she said.
After graduating from CHS, Hardigree attended Piedmont College and played softball during her college career. She got into the nursing program at Piedmont, graduated and took her first nursing job at Athens Regional as a neuroscience nurse. She earned her masters in nursing from Brenau University and moved to Gwinnett Medical, shifting her focus to congestive heart failure.
Hardigree never planned to go into teaching. In fact, she had told her parents — both of whom were teachers —she’d never go into the teaching profession. But when her aunt told her about an open position at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, she decided to apply.
“I was looking for a change. I was looking for a great schedule. My kids at the time were younger and so, I gave it a try,” Hardigree recalled.
She got the job and started her teaching career at EJCHS in 2011, before moving to the Empower Center this year.
Hardigree said she loved working at EJCHS with its tight-knit school community. She and her husband Daniel’s three daughters, Maci, 10, Madison, 7, and Meredith, 4, all attend East Jackson Elementary School. Hardigree said she also really enjoys her new role at Empower and the hands-on experiences she can give her students in the classroom.
“It’s really cool when you have state-of-the-art equipment,” Hardigree said. “…I basically have everything at my fingertips, which is awesome for the kids.”
A MENTOR
Hardigree hopes to inspire her students like Martha Powell inspired her. She said she hopes her students always feel comfortable to come to her if they need her.
“It’s very important for me that my students feel comfortable,” said Hardigree. “I want them to always feel like they can come to me and it’s a judgment-free zone. I always hope that that comes across.”
Haley Warziniack, a senior who also serves as Hardigree’s teaching assistant, described Hardigree as a mentor to students. Warziniack said that while Hardigree wants her students to do the work and be their best, she also cares deeply about each of them.
“It’s more like having a mother than having a teacher and I’ve never seen that in another teacher in my entire life,” she said. “You can walk into a room and feel like, even if you’re having a bad day, that she’ll be there for you.”
Warziniack said Hardigree is always willing to talk to students if they’re struggling academically or personally.
“She definitely cares about her students,” she said.
Superintendent April Howard described Hardigree as a “model educator” with a unique perspective on healthcare education.
“Ms. Hardigree is not only an amazing professional, but she is also a model educator,” Howard said. “Ms. Hardigree represents the best in education with a commitment to student success while embracing opportunities to stretch students through authentic learning environments. As a registered nurse who chose a second career as an educator, Ms. Hardigree has taken the health sciences program to a new level. She has high expectations, is poised and professional, and has expanded rigorous learning opportunities for all students. Ms. Hardigree is masterful at building relationships with students; they adore her and work hard to rise to her level of expectation.”
OTHER TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Jackson County also recently celebrated its school-wide teachers of the year. Howard described the group as high-quality, passionate and committed leaders of learning.
"While Ms. Hardigree has well-earned the distinction of the Jackson County Teacher of the Year, all of the candidates are true professionals who we are proud to have as members of the Jackson County Schools Family," she added.
School-wide teachers of the year were:
- Hayley Atha —Atha is the music teacher at South Jackson Elementary. She has worked at SJES since 2010 and has worked in the Jackson County School System since 2008. “Her contagious smile can be seen throughout the building,” said SJES Principal Resa Brooksher. “She is definitely one of the reasons every day is a great day at SJ.” On the importance of fine arts education, Atha stated, “Building creativity is going to help people in all the other aspects of their lives.”
- Jenna Banks — Banks is a special education teacher at East Jackson Comprehensive High School. Banks is from Jackson County and has worked in the Jackson County School System since 2002. “[Jenna Banks] is a person who spends an enormous amount of time dedicating herself to her craft and her students,” said Chanda Palmer, principal of EJCHS. When asked about why she wanted to become a teacher, Banks stated, “It’s just been part of my DNA.”
- Matthew Bolt — Bolt is an English teacher at Jackson County High School. Bolt began his teaching career at JCHS where he has served since 2013. “He has a great attitude about education, about kids,” said JCHS Principal Jason Wester. One of Bolt’s favorite things about being a teacher and baseball coach is inviting and honoring the ESP students at a baseball game every year and providing them with t-shirts.
- Wendy Dillow — Dillow is an instructional coach at East Jackson Elementary School. She began her teaching career at seven years old by teaching her stuffed animals and cousins in the backyard. Her formal teaching career began at EJES where she has been since 2004. “She has great connectivity with adults and students and truly has passion for her job,” said Allyson Pennington, principal of EJES.
- Diana Drerup — Drerup is a second-grade teacher at Maysville Elementary School, where she has been since 2018. “I found the challenge of being a teacher exciting, finding ways to connect with students and get those lightbulb moments and just building relationships with students and making a difference,” said Drerup. MES Principal, Michele Archibald agrees, “Her efforts to challenge her boys and girls every day in a very safe and caring and loving environment, that is characterized by high expectations, is something that we see consistently in her room.”
- Chessie Laird — Laird is a fourth-grade teacher at Gum Springs Elementary School, where she began her teaching career in 2008. “She is passionate about teaching and passionate about her students. She is always willing to go the extra mile,” said GSES principal, Lisa Ellis. “If I can just make a small impact in a child’s educational journey, then I feel like I’ve been successful in my career,” said Laird.
- Laura Pittman — Pittman is a teacher at North Jackson Elementary School, where she has served since 2002. Pittman was inspired by her teachers and wants to be that same inspiration to her students. “She believes education is heart work before it’s hard work,” said Troy Johnson, principal of NJES.
- Kathy Venable — Venable is the STEAM lab teacher at West Jackson Elementary School and has worked in the Jackson County School System for 18 years. Venable is passionate about problem-based learning and loves the pollinator garden at WJES. “She’s helped develop a school-wide focus on sustainability and really just makes learning fun here,” said Amity Hardegree, principal of WJES.
- Jacqueline Cervantes — Cervantes is the Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at East Jackson Middle School. She was a system-wide Teacher of the Year finalist. “I chose to be a teacher because growing up I didn’t see a lot of teachers that looked like me. I didn’t see a lot of teachers that spoke the same language I spoke. Being able to have that for my own students is pretty cool for me,” said Cervantes. “She makes sure that her kids know that she is passionate about her subject and passionate about their success,” said EJMS Principal Kim Johnson.
- Laura Diers — Diers is a math and science teacher at West Jackson Middle School, where she has served since 2017. She was a system-wide Teacher of the Year finalist. “So many kids come in hating [math] or being afraid of [math] and I want to break down that wall,” said Diers. “One of the things I really enjoy about her is that she meets kids where they are...not only do they learn, but they have fun learning,” said Melissa Conway, Principal of WJMS.
