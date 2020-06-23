Although COVID cases are growing in the state — and several hotspots have emerged around the nation in recent weeks — the data for Jackson County has remained fairly stable.
Jackson has had seven deaths from the virus and 42 people have been hospitalized as of Tuesday. A total of 305 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
So far, the county has avoided major outbreaks in local nursing homes, which have proven to be deadly in some other communities. Only one death has been reported in a Jackson County nursing facility so far.
NGHS INCREASES
The number of positive COVID-19 patients being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System rose slightly over the week.
As of June 22, NGHS was treating 60 positive COVID-19 patients. (Five of those were being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.)
That’s up from a week prior on June 15, when the hospital was treating 46 positive patients (five at NGMC Braselton).
The totals are still far below the number of patients seen during the peak of COVID-19 earlier in the year. In April and May, the hospital system was regularly treating over 100 positive COVID-19 patients.
As of June 22, the hospital system has discharged 906 patients. There have been 107 deaths.
