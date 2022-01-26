Electric cooperatives dominated the rankings in the 2021 J.D. Power annual survey of residential electric customers, with several EMCs in Georgia taking five of the top 20 spots. Jackson EMC in Jefferson was among those ranked in the top 20 among all electric utilities (cooperatives, investor-owned and government-owned).
Jackson EMC is ranked sixth on the list, earning a spot on the top 20 among electric cooperatives nationwide.
The 2021 J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 100,999 online interviews conducted from January through November. The survey targeted residential customers of the nation’s 145 largest electric utilities, representing more than 101 million households.
The J.D. Power Study measures residential customer satisfaction with large and midsize electric utility companies in four U.S. regions: East, Midwest, South and West. Utility performance was measured in six areas: power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, communications, corporate citizenship and customer care.
