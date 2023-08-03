Jackson EMC’s communication department was recently recognized for its "outstanding work" during the Cooperative Communicators Association’s (CCA) annual awards ceremony. CCA is an organization of 300 professionals who communicate for cooperatives, including brands like Sunkist, Land O’ Lakes and Dairy Farmers of America.

Jackson EMC’s monthly member publication, JEMCO News, won second place in the large member publication category. Judges said JEMCO News is “a very personable publication that has personality and an accurate tone.”

