Jackson EMC’s communication department was recently recognized for its "outstanding work" during the Cooperative Communicators Association’s (CCA) annual awards ceremony. CCA is an organization of 300 professionals who communicate for cooperatives, including brands like Sunkist, Land O’ Lakes and Dairy Farmers of America.
Jackson EMC’s monthly member publication, JEMCO News, won second place in the large member publication category. Judges said JEMCO News is “a very personable publication that has personality and an accurate tone.”
The co-op also received an honorable mention in the documentary video category for a video featuring former board member Bill Carpenter and his observations over several decades of serving Jackson EMC members. Judges said, Carpenter’s “perspective and insights added depth and credibility to the video, making it a worthwhile and meaningful viewing experience.”
Professional communicators representing more than 40 cooperatives from across the U.S. and Canada submitted nearly 400 entries in this year’s competition. The awards recognize the best in writing, photography, programs and projects, and publications.
“These awards validate our commitment to crafting effective communication strategies that promote a deeper understanding of Jackson EMC, its people and its core values,” said April Sorrow, Jackson EMC vice president of communication. “We are very proud of this work and the talented team receiving this recognition.”
Jackson EMC communication team members honored with these awards included: Eden Bentley, Karen Ewing, Wendy Jones, Dekotah Mathis and Kerri Testement.
