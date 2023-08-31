Jackson EMC is assisting with power restoration efforts at Colquitt EMC in Moultrie where heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Idalia resulted in widespread power outages. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 45,000 members remain without power in that area.
Forty Jackson EMC crew members left in the early morning hours Thursday, taking several trucks and equipment to join line workers from across the state working alongside Colquitt EMC line crews to safely restore power to service areas. Jackson EMC has also released construction and right-of-way contract crews to assist with restoration efforts resulting from Hurricane Idalia. Jackson EMC linemen and other support personnel stand ready to respond to our members if needed.
