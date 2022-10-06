Jackson EMC is assisting with power restoration efforts at Lee County Electric Cooperative in North Fort Myers, Fla., where heavy rain and strong winds from Hurricane Ian resulted in widespread power outages. As of Wednesday, October 5 at 6 a.m., more than 121,000 or 55% of LCEC’s customers remained without power.
Thirty-two Jackson EMC crew members will take several trucks and equipment and join line workers from across the country to work alongside LCEC line crews to safely restore power to the six counties in LCEC’s service area. Cooperation among cooperatives is one of the principles all co-ops share. Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.