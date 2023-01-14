After restoring power to 6,333 of its members when heavy rain and strong winds from Thursday’s storms caused outages, Jackson EMC crews are assisting with power restoration efforts at Snapping Shoals EMC, based in Covington. As of Friday, Jan. 13, at noon, approximately 5,000 of SSEMC’s members remained without power.
Thirty-seven Jackson EMC crew members with trucks and equipment join line workers from across the state to work alongside Snapping Shoals line crews to restore power to the ten counties in their service area.
“Cooperation Among Cooperatives” is one of the principles all co-ops share. Jackson EMC provides fellow co-ops assistance with power restoration efforts following major outages.
“Cooperatives have a long history of working to help each other. A Hart EMC crew assisted us during Winter Storm Elliott over Christmas, and we are happy to pay that forward by assisting Snapping Shoals EMC with replacing broken poles after the devastating storms they experienced yesterday. That’s cooperation among cooperatives at its best,” said Tommy Parker, managing director of operations.
