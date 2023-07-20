Jackson EMC is experiencing widespread outages affecting members across service area as a result of heavy rain and high winds during Thursday evening storms.
"We have downed limbs and trees, as well as downed power lines and a number of broken poles," Jackson EMC leaders said.
Additional contract crews have been called to assist Jackson EMC. These crews are working side by side with the EMC crew to remove damaged trees and limbs and make outage repairs as quickly and safely as possible.
As of 7:30 p.m., Jackson EMC reports the following outages:
Jackson EMC said its goal is to have most customers’ power restored within 24 hours, conditions permitting. Customers with special medical needs should make provisions until the EMC can restore their power.
"Members of the public should take care while emergency repairs are underway," Jackson EMC leaders said. "Avoid downed power lines, and keep in mind that downed trees and limbs may be entangled with live power lines."
You may report an outage to Jackson EMC by visiting outage.jacksonemc.com, using the MyJacksonEMC mobile app, or by calling 1-800-245-4044.
