The Christmas holiday weekend brought record-setting low temperatures across Jackson EMC’s 10-county service area. When the temperatures dropped to single digits, people ran their heating systems longer to combat the frigid temperatures outside. Increases in energy consumption will likely lead to higher bills. Some members are receiving bills now that include those days of extreme weather impact.

Members can log in to the MyJacksonEMC website or app to view their energy use and how their holiday weekend compares to other time periods. Energy use is broken down by the day, month and year.

