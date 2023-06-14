Jackson EMC has achieved a milestone by becoming the first certified EMC Contact Center in the United States. This accomplishment was recognized through the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) Contact Center Certification, which validates the center's efficiency and exceptional customer service.
Jackson EMC's customer service team underwent rigorous training with ICMI, emphasizing customer focus, leadership, process management, and other best practices. The program also reviewed standards, processes, and data before concluding with an on-site visit conducted by ICMI.
