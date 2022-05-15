A journeyman lineman team from Jackson EMC was named the top overall team competing at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo, held May 7 in Fort Valley. The event draws linemen from across the state to compete in a series of events in traditional lineman skills and tasks.
Jackson EMC sent two journeyman teams and 15 apprentices to the state competition. A total of 23 journeyman teams and 70 apprentices competed at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeymen compete in teams of three. For this year’s competition, journeyman teams and apprentices tested their skills in three events.
“A lineman’s job is complex but rewarding. These events allow our linemen to refine and demonstrate to others the skills needed to perform as a lineman,” said Tommy Parker, Jackson EMC’s managing director of operations. “The preparation for this competition requires a dedication to the profession and teamwork.”
A journeyman team with Jeremy Adams, Kaleb Chapman and Matt Tolar, of Gainesville, finished in first place as the top overall team, first among electric cooperatives, first in the hurtman rescue, first in the polymer changeout, and third in the 8’ wooden crossarm changeout.
A journeyman team with Austin Gragg, Devin Triplett and Justin Cash, of Jefferson, finished in 12th place among electric cooperatives and 14th place overall.
In the apprentice division, Carter Kelling, of Gwinnett, finished fourth place overall and in fourth place among cooperatives. Walt Palmer, of Gwinnett, finished third place in the switch relocation event, sixth place overall and seventh among cooperatives. Austin Yearwood, of Gainesville, finished third place in the hurtman rescue. Austin Lewis, of Gwinnett, finished ninth place overall and ninth place among cooperatives in the apprentice division.
In addition, Jackson EMC apprentices placed in the following events:
- Shawn Thurston, of Gwinnett, finished in 11th place among electric cooperatives and 11th place overall.
- T.J. Witherell, of Jefferson, finished in 13th place among electric cooperatives and 13th place overall.
- Michael Rodriguez, of Gwinnett, finished in 14th place among electric cooperatives and 15th place overall.
“Our linemen take tremendous pride in the work they do for their community,” said Patrick McAuliff, director of operations services at Jackson EMC. “When they compete in the lineman’s rodeo, they bring a strong competitive spirit to the event, and their families and fellow employees get to see their work in action. They had tremendous support from Jackson EMC’s employees and their families at the rodeo.”
Official results from the 2022 Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo are available at: garodeo.com.
