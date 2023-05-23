A journeyman lineman team from Jackson EMC was named the top overall team competing at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo, held May 6 in Fort Valley. The event draws linemen from across the state to compete in a series of events in traditional lineman skills and tasks.
Jackson EMC sent six journeyman teams and 27 apprentices to the state competition. A total of 26 journeyman teams and 126 apprentices competed at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeymen compete in teams of three.
“A lineman’s job is rewarding but complex. Practicing for and competing in these events allow our linemen to refine and demonstrate to others the skills needed to perform as a lineman,” said Tommy Parker, Jackson EMC’s managing director of operations. “The preparation for this competition requires a dedication to the profession and teamwork.”
Journeyman Teams
A journeyman team with Jeremy Adams, Kaleb Chapman and Jeff Sutton, of Oakwood, finished in first place as the top overall team, first in the EMC division, first in the recloser switch changeout event, first in the lightning arrester changeout event, second in the hurtman rescue event and fourth in the crossarm changeout event.
A journeyman team with Austin Gragg, Devin Triplett and Justin Cash, of Jefferson, finished in second place overall, second in the EMC division, second in the crossarm changeout event, third in the lightning arrester changeout event, seventh in the hurtman rescue event and eighth in the recloser switch changeout event.
A journeyman team with Justin Roper, Matt Tolar and Austin Yearwood, of Oakwood, finished in fourth place overall, third in the crossarm changeout event and fourth in the hurtman rescue event.
Two senior journeymen teams placed among the top at the competition. Kevin Grant, Brett Hurst and Scotty Tompkins, of Oakwood, earned second place in the overall senior division, ninth in the hurtman rescue event and 10th in the crossarm changeout event. Daryl Bond, Jason Bond and Kevin Waters, of Jefferson, earned third place in the overall senior division.
Apprentices
In the apprentice division:
Walt Palmer, of Gwinnett, placed second overall, second in the EMC division, second in the pole top insulator changeout event, fifth in the polybell changeout event, seventh in the hurtman rescue event and 10th in the service installation event.
Austin Lewis, of Gwinnett, placed third overall, third in the EMC division, fourth in the service installation event and fifth in the pole top insulator changeout event.
Shawn Thurston, of Gwinnett, placed fourth overall, third in the hurtman rescue event and third in the pole top insulator changeout event.
Carter Kelling, of Gwinnett, placed first in the hurtman rescue event, third in the polybell changeout event and fourth in the pole top insulator changeout event.
Adam Warner, of Gwinnett, place sixth overall, first in the polybell changeout event and ninth in the hurtman rescue event.
Ben Adams, of Jefferson, placed seventh overall and seventh in the service installation event.
TJ Witherell, of Jefferson, placed ninth overall and 10th in the polybell changeout event.
Jonathan Woodring, of Oakwood, placed second in the service installation event.
Ben Brissey, of Jefferson, placed fourth in the hurtman rescue event and sixth in the service installation event.
Andrew Scogging, of Gwinnett, placed fourth in the polybell changeout event.
Wesley Brooks, of Gwinnett, placed sixth in the polybell changeout event.
Michael Simmons, of Gwinnett, placed seventh in the polybell changeout event.
Jackson Murray, of Oakwood, placed eighth in the hurtman rescue event.
“Our linemen take tremendous pride in the work they do for their community,” said Patrick McAuliff, director of engineering and operations at Jackson EMC’s Jefferson office. “When they compete in the lineman’s rodeo, they bring a strong competitive spirit to the event, and their families and fellow employees get to see their work in action. I’d like to also thank all of the people behind the scenes that helped make the Lineman’s Rodeo a reality for these competitors. From the foremen who serve on the committee and helped set up rodeo scrimmages, to the support from regular competitors who help improve our training and ability to be more competitive. We also had tons of support from leadership, district managers, safety and training.”
Official results from the 2023 Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo are available at: garodeo.com.
