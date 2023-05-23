A journeyman lineman team from Jackson EMC was named the top overall team competing at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo, held May 6 in Fort Valley. The event draws linemen from across the state to compete in a series of events in traditional lineman skills and tasks.

Jackson EMC sent six journeyman teams and 27 apprentices to the state competition. A total of 26 journeyman teams and 126 apprentices competed at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeymen compete in teams of three.

