Jackson EMC linemen earned three top awards at the 38th annual International Lineman’s Rodeo, held Saturday in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The competition included more than 1,200 lineworkers, who were judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.
Jackson EMC sent a journeyman lineman team and five apprentices to the international competition. A total of 366 journeyman lineman teams and 242 apprentices competed at the event. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeymen compete in teams of three. The International Lineman’s Rodeo includes participants from electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities, contractors and electric providers for the military.
Apprentices and journeyman teams compete in the hurt man rescue and pole climb events. In addition, two mystery events are revealed to participants the day before the competition. Apprentices also complete a written test as a part of their overall scores. Competitors are scored based on skill and speed for completing tasks for each event.
A journeyman lineman team with Jeremy Adams, Kaleb Chapman and Matt Tolar finished first in the insulator replacement event.
Apprentice lineman Carter Kelling finished first in the hurt man rescue. Walt Palmer, an apprentice lineman, finished second in the hurt man rescue, eighth in pole climb and eighth in the insulator replacement event. Apprentice lineman Austin Lewis finished seventh in the hurt man rescue.
“Being a lineman is tough and rewarding. Jackson EMC’s linemen who compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo are some of the best in our industry,” said Patrick McAuliff, Jackson EMC’s director of operations services. “At the rodeo, they’re able to show their skills, dedication and teamwork among their peers. Many of their family members also make the trip to Kansas to cheer on their loved ones during the competition.”
“Jackson EMC’s linemen are true competitors at the lineman’s rodeo,” said Joe Dorough, Jackson EMC’s vice president of engineering and operations. “Along with their ongoing training, they practice the skills and tasks it takes to perform well at the competition, which focuses on safe working practices. We’re proud to support our linemen because they represent Jackson EMC well and ultimately they become better linemen.”
Jackson EMC’s participants at the International Lineman’s Rodeo earned their spots based on their performance at the Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo, held in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.