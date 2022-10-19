Jackson EMC linemen earned three top awards at the 38th annual International Lineman’s Rodeo, held Saturday in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The competition included more than 1,200 lineworkers, who were judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.

Jackson EMC sent a journeyman lineman team and five apprentices to the international competition. A total of 366 journeyman lineman teams and 242 apprentices competed at the event. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeymen compete in teams of three. The International Lineman’s Rodeo includes participants from electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities, municipal utilities, contractors and electric providers for the military.

