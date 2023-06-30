With the official arrival of summer, Jackson EMC is offering tips for lowering energy use and minimizing the impact of summer heat on monthly bills.
Cooling homes and businesses is typically one of the largest demands for electricity during warmer months. To best manage the additional energy needs caused by higher temperatures and humidity, Jackson EMC takes steps to reduce the cooperative’s electric demand and encourages members to do the same.
To assist in reducing energy consumption, here are some simple and cost-effective tips that members can follow. Implementing these measures will not only lower your energy use but also potentially reduce your power bill:
- Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees when you're at home and set it to a higher temperature when you're away. Avoid turning off the air conditioner completely, as this forces the system to work harder when you turn it back on. Each degree below 78 degrees increases operating costs by approximately 5%.
- Set your water heater to 120 degrees for energy efficiency.
- Use blinds, shades or curtains to block heat from the sun warming your house.
- Keep lamps, televisions or anything that creates heat away from the thermostat, as they will impact its accuracy.
- Restrict use of heat-producing appliances like ovens, dishwashers and dryers to the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler outdoors.
- Do only full loads when you use clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers.
- Activate “sleep” features on computers and office equipment that power down when the equipment is not in use. Unplug “energy vampires,” which are electronic devices that use energy even when they’re turned off such as coffee makers, TVs, chargers, etc.
- Grill outside or use a microwave or toaster oven. A toaster oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a regular oven and releases less heat into the home.
- Trim foliage around the air conditioning unit to allow adequate airflow around the unit.
